Countdown to Qatar 2022: Season 2022 Episode 25Episode 25: Saudi Arabia
Countdown to Qatar 2022: Season 2022 Episode 25
Episode 25: Saudi Arabia
Sport
24m2022English
Episode 25 explores the prospects of Saudi Arabia's chances of success, as they head to neighbouring Qatar this November. Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk is credited for bringing his nation into serious contenders and will spearhead their World Cup assault. And we look back on one of Brazil's early pioneers of the game, Waldyr Pereira aka Didi.