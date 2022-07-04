Countdown to Qatar 2022: Season 2022 Episode 25
Episode 25: Saudi Arabia

Sport
24m2022English
Play
Episode 25: Saudi Arabia
24m

Episode 25 explores the prospects of Saudi Arabia's chances of success, as they head to neighbouring Qatar this November. Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk is credited for bringing his nation into serious contenders and will spearhead their World Cup assault. And we look back on one of Brazil's early pioneers of the game, Waldyr Pereira aka Didi.

All Episodes
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Audio Description
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS