Episode 26 explores the chances of Cameroon, who are back for an eighth finals campaign. But, the Indomitable Lions are unlikely to match the heroes of Italia 90. Keylor Navas is the main man for Costa Rica. And wunderkind Jamal Musiala takes his first steps on the game’s greatest stage.