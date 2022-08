Countdown to Qatar 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 28 Football: Countdown To Qatar, Ep 28

Sport

24m 2022 English

Play Football: Countdown To Qatar, Ep 28 24m

In episode 28, Spain are at the dawn of a new era under the management of Luis Enrique. Dynamic fullback Achraf Hakimi is Morocco’s brightest star. And Andrew Redmayne could be Australia’s secret penalty-saving weapon in Qatar.