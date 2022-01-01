Full replay: 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw

Sport
1h 25m2022English
Play
Full replay: 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw
1h 25m

Full replay of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw in Qatar, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Subtitles:
English
Country:
Qatar
Explore SBS
Help
Contact Us
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Copyright
Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Your online preferences
Advertise with us
Complaints
SBS Codes of Practice
Careers
About SBS
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS