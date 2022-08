The Rising - Documentary Series : Season 2022 Episode 12 Rising: The Salute 1968

During their medal ceremony in the Olympic Stadium in Mexico City on October 16, 1968, two African-American athletes, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, each raised a black-gloved fist during the playing of the US national anthem. It changed 20th-century history - and their own lives - forever.