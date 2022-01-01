Cycling: Amstel Gold: Season 2022 Episode 4Extended event highlights: Men's Race - Amstel Gold 2022Sport26m2022EnglishPlayExtended event highlights: Men's Race - Amstel Gold 202226mAll the best moments and highlights from the Amstel Gold 2022 Men's Race.Subtitles:EnglishCountry:BelgiumAll EpisodesMore Like ThisMotor Sport: Dakar Rally 2014Sport1 season availableExplore SBSHelpContact UsCopyrightTerms & ConditionsPrivacyYour online preferencesAdvertise with usComplaintsSBS Codes of PracticeCareersAbout SBSSBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS