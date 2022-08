Ultimate Bowls Championship 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 2 Part 2

49m 2022 English

The fast-paced Ultimate Bowls Championship is the most lucrative bowls event in the world, with a record prize pool of $500,000. Our coverage continues with event two of the tournament between the Geelong Clippers and the Warilla Gorillas.