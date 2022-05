W Series 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 2 Extended highlights: Race 2 - W Series Round 1

The third season of W Series kicks off around the Miami International Autodrome, supporting the F1 Miami Grand Prix. These are the extedned highlights of Race 2 from Round 1.