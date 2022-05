2022 FIFA World Cup Magazine Show : Season 2022 Episode 17 Episode 17 - FIFA World Cup 2022 Magazine Show

Sport

26m 2021 English

Play Episode 17 - FIFA World Cup 2022 Magazine Show 26m

This monthly magazine will give viewers a look at the culture and traditions of Qatar, its football scene and the developments of the stadiums as they gear up for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.