Living Black: Season 2022 Episode 16Tom Calma - A Lifetime Of Service
Living Black: Season 2022 Episode 16
Tom Calma - A Lifetime Of Service
News and Current Affairs
27m2022English
Tom Calma AO has been a diplomat, a Human Rights Commissioner, and prior to the 2022 federal election, he was co-chair of the co-design for a Voice to Government. Living Black's Karla Grant caught up with Professor Calma to talk about life, his lifetime of service to the nation, and to hear if he's ever planning on slowing down.
Subtitles:
English
Country:
Australia