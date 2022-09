Spartakus And The Sun Beneath The Sea : Season 1 Episode 7 Night Of The Amazons

Childrens

29m 1985 English

Spartakus and three pirates have been taken prisoner by a Sultana, who reigns over a city where women enslave men. Arkana and Massmedia are forced to form an alliance to try to free their friends.