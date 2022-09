Spartakus And The Sun Beneath The Sea : Season 1 Episode 15 The Emperor Qing And The Eighth Kingdom

Childrens

28m 1985 English

The Emperor Qing And The Eighth Kingdom 28m

Having conquered seven kingdoms and built a gigantic wall, the tyrannical emperor Qing decides to conquer the eighth kingdom, the city of Arkadia, with his army of thousands of clay soldiers.