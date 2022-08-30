The Point : Season 2022 Episode 22 Episode 22

29m

Families of children moved to an adult prison in Western Australia expose the conditions inside, with a number of kids attempting self-harm. We also hear from Northern Territory traditional custodians fighting major gas developments on their Country, and hear from best-selling author Anita Heiss, whose much-loved novel Tiddas is being adapted for the stage. #ThePoint