The Point: Season 2022 Episode 22

Episode 22
News and Current Affairs
29m2022English
Families of children moved to an adult prison in Western Australia expose the conditions inside, with a number of kids attempting self-harm. We also hear from Northern Territory traditional custodians fighting major gas developments on their Country, and hear from best-selling author Anita Heiss, whose much-loved novel Tiddas is being adapted for the stage. #ThePoint
