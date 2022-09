The Point : Season 2022 Episode 23 Episode 23

News and Current Affairs

29m 2022 English

Play Episode 23 29m

We meet the traditional custodians in South Australia fighting plans for a nuclear waste dump, and hear from author and academic Chelsea Watego who has taken on the state of QLD alleging racial discrimination. And hear how families can apply for emergency financial assistance for funerals following the collapse of Youpla.