The Rising - Documentary Series : Season 2022 Episode 21 The Rising: Arthur Ashe

Sport

24m 2022 English

Play The Rising: Arthur Ashe 24m

An inspiring documentary series celebrating the worldwide contributions of athletes of colour. This week, tennis champion Arthur Ashe is celebrated as a vocal champion for black rights for having marched against South African apartheid and the mistreatment of Haitian refugees, among other causes.