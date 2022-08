Chinese Super League 2022 : Season 2022 Episode 28 Chinese Super League, Round 14 Shanghai Shenhua V Tainjin Jmt

Sport

1h 50m 2022 English

Play Chinese Super League, Round 14 Shanghai Shenhua V Tainjin Jmt 1h 49m

A full replay of the Round 14 match between Shanghai Shenhua and Tianjin JMT in the Chinese Super League.