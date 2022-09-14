Deadly Funny 2022

Comedy
1h 3m2022EnglishExpires in 4 weeks
Deadly Funny 2022
1h 2m

Hosted by Kevin Kropinyeri, this is a cheeky, loud, Black and proud celebration of fresh and funny new First Nations talent from around the country. For 16 years the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's Deadly Funny competition - Australia's only dedicated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander comedy competition - has crossed the continent to unearth bright and bold comedians and yarn-spinners from the oldest culture on earth.

Country:
Australia
Advice:
Sexual references and/or sex scenes, Coarse language, Adult themes and/or dangerous stunts
SBS acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia.© 2022 SBS