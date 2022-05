Two Weeks In June

This SBS documentary tells the story of the Socceroos historic 2006 FIFA World Cup campaign as told by the players themselves, including Harry Kewell, Mark Viduka, Jason Culina and Lucas Neill. It features extensive interviews with the squad, and never before seen behind the scenes vision. (An SBS Production)

Subtitles : English Country : Australia