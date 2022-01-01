Tour De France 2014 Review Show Ep3

Sport
1h 27m2014English
Play
Tour De France 2014 Review Show Ep3
1h 26m

In the lead up to the final stage, this live review panel show will be hosted by David Basheer and special guests to review and analyse all the latest action from the Tour. Also includes LIVE coverage of the first ever edition of the elite women's cycling race ‘La Course by Le Tour de France’. Just hours before the men arrive in the heart of Paris to end the final stage of the Tour, 120 female cyclists will cover 90kms over 13 laps of the Tour’s iconic finish circuit on the Champs Elysées. (Live) (Cycling) CC

Country:
France
