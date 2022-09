Always Was Always Will Be

Made by Robert Bropho, Martha Ansara and the Aboriginal fringe dwellers of the Swan Valley, this film documents the camp set up by a number of Aboriginal organisations to protect the Sacred Grounds of the Waugul in the middle of Perth from construction of a tourist centre and car park. Explains the sacred beliefs and historic struggle of urban Aboriginals.

Subtitles : English Country : Australia