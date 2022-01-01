Paris-Tours 2014 Highlights

Sport

26m 2014 English

Play Paris-Tours 2014 Highlights 26m

The Paris-Tours is a one day classic cycling race from the outskirts of Paris south to the city of Tours. This year marks the 108th edition of the Paris-Tours, one of the world’s oldest cycling races. 21 teams will battle it out, including eight French teams vying for glory on home soil. The 2014 edition begins in the mountainside village of Bonneval, with the finish in the medieval city of Tours, taking in the picturesque Loire Valley, home to some of France’s most spectacular chateaus. The relatively flat course makes the Paris-Tours a sprinter’s classic, with the race often reaching a thrilling conclusion in a bunch sprint on the finish line. (Cycling) CC

Country : France