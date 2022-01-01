Tour De France 2015 : Season 2015 Episode 13 Stage 13: Muret / Rodez

Stage 13: Muret to Rodez - Live and exclusive coverage of all 21 stages from the 2015 Tour de France all the way from Utrecht, Netherlands to Paris, France. This year's race boasts the biggest line up of cycling names in recent years. SBS?s expert cycling team will follow every moment of the race as it unfolds. Cycling host Michael Tomalaris anchors SBS?s coverage for a special milestone as he celebrates his 20th year covering the Tour de France. Alongside him for the first time is three-time winner of the Tour de France green sprinter?s jersey Robbie McEwen. Reporter David McKenzie and commentator Matt Keenan round out the team on the ground in France, with the incomparable duo of Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwin providing their trademark commentary for SBS throughout the late nights and early mornings. (Live) (Cycling) CC