Tour De France 2015 : Season 2015 Episode 3 Review Show Ep 3

Sport

49m 2015 English

Play Review Show Ep 3 49m

A panel of cycling experts and special guests sit down to review, analyse and dissect all the latest action from the 2015 Tour de France. The 2015 edition of the race boasts the biggest line up of cycling names in recent years with 2014 champion Vincenzo Nibali, 2013 victor Chris Froome, and this year’s Giro d’Italia winner Alberto Contador ready to battle through a gruelling three weeks of racing. Australia’s own Richie Porte is set to go wheel-to-wheel with the big names, with Australia behind him. (An SBS Production) CC