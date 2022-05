Do you know what the Koori Knockout is? It's massive.

Sport

1m English

Play Do you know what the Koori Knockout is? It's massive. 1m

The 2015 NSW Koori Knockout is here. It's the biggest rugby league carnival in Australia. It's one of the biggest gatherings of Indigenous people in the world. Know the Knockout. will be held in Dubbo NSW. Walgett Aboriginal Connection (AC) will host the event, following their 28-16 win against the Redfern All Blacks.

Country : Australia