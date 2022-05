Cycling: Tour Of California S2016 Ep6 - Stage 6

Stage 6 - Tour of California is the USA’s biggest race on the global cycling calendar. For only the second time, the race progresses over eight stages and eight days from San Diego to Sacramento, covering the longest route since the event’s 2006 debut. BMC Racing Team, a 9-time participant, will be led by Australian Rohan Dennis. (From the US) (Sport)

