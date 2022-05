Replay: Criterium Du Dauphine 2016 - Prologue

Sport

1h 38m 2016 English

Play Replay: Criterium Du Dauphine 2016 - Prologue 1h 38m

Froome, Contador, Aru, Rodriguez, Pinot, Bardet, Porte are back for a chance of victory in the warm-up to the Tour de France. The course starts in Les Gets, riding through the South of France, and ending with a summit finish. With stages to test climbers and sprinters alike, the strong alpines of the final stages will set the tone for the epic battle for the crown. (Sport) (Cycling)

Country : Belgium