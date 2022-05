Criterium Du Dauphine 2016 Stage 1

Stage 1 – Froome, Contador, Aru, Rodriguez, Pinot, Bardet, Porte are back for a chance of victory in the warm-up to the Tour de France. The course starts in Les Gets, riding through the South of France, and ending with a summit finish. With stages to test climbers and sprinters alike, the strong alpines of the final stages will set the tone for the epic battle for the crown.

Country : Belgium