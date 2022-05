La Course By Tour de France - Tour De France 2016: La Course By Tour De France

Sport

1h 27m 2016 English

Play La Course By Tour de France - Tour De France 2016: La Course By Tour De France 1h 26m

Prior to the final stage of the Tour de France, the women's race sees the best female cyclists in the world riding the 89 kilometre course, with 13 laps of the 7 kilometre circuit on the Champs Elysees. Hosted by Michael Tomalaris; reporting by Dave McKenzie and Henk Vogels; commentary by Robbie McEwen, Matthew Keenan, Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen. (France) (Sport) (Cycling) CC

Subtitles : English Country : France