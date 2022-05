Full replay: La Vuelta 2016 Stage 16

2h 8m 2016 English

Stage 16 - Stage coverage of the La Vuelta a Espana 2016. Stage 16 sees the Vuelta come down from the mountains of Aragon and head to the Valencian coast to face the final week of the competition. (From Spain) (Sport) (Cycling)

Country : Spain