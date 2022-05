Paris-Nice 2017 Stage 7

Sport

1h 35m 2017 English

Play Paris-Nice 2017 Stage 7 1h 34m

Replay coverage of the Paris-Nice 2017, Stage 7. This record-breaking stage through the Col de la Couillole takes the race to higher ground than it has ever visited before. The 15.7 kilometre climb is one of the toughest summit finishes in the race's history.

Country : France