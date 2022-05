SBS Filipino Talking Sport: Marc Leabres speaks with the Filipino-British rugby twins

From SBS Filipino's Talking Sport series: The Greenhalgh twins are rare breeds. The Filipino-British tandem -- Judd and Michael -- play for the British rugby league and belong to the distinct list of twins to play in a professional team -- London Skolars.