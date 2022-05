LIVE FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Final S2017 Ep2

Live coverage of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Finals. The World Cup 2017 is held in the unique and first time setting of the Bahamas, on the beautiful sands in the Caribbean, a stunning setting for a beach soccer spectacle. Watch as Iran take on Tahiti, and then as Italy go head-to-head with Brazil.

Subtitles : English Country : Bahamas