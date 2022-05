Replay: Amgen Tour Of California Stage 1

2h 39m 2017 English

Live coverage of the Amgen Tour of California 2017. Stage 1 is held in nine-time host city Sacramento. This year's leg will include the women's race as well as the opening stage for the men. Heading south of Sacramento into the California Delta region, the course will be flat and wicked fast.

Country : USA