Replay: Amgen Tour Of California Stage 2

Sport

1h 46m 2017 English

Play Replay: Amgen Tour Of California Stage 2 1h 46m

Replay coverage of Tour of California 2017, with commentary by Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen. Stage 2 sees two neutral circuits in Modesto, and then heads south to Patterson. Riders will leave the flatlands behind and start the first of six King of the Mountain climbs up Del Puerto Canyon. Riders will climb about 2,700 metres during the stage, as well as contest two sprints.

Subtitles : English Country : USA