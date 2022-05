Replay: Amgen Tour Of California Stage 7

Replay of Stage 7, with commentary by Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen. Stage 7 features the race's 13th visit to the Angeles National Forest, an iconic California gem. Starting at the Mountain High ski resort and finishing in Pasadena, there will be a lot of downhill to this stage.

