Tour De France 2017: Season 2017 Episode 1
La Course By Tour De France Ep 1

Sport
2h 12m2017English
Play
La Course By Tour De France Ep 1
2h 12m

Just a few hours before the arrival of the peloton of the Tour de France, the women will have the honour of fighting it out on the formidable Col d'Izoard as part of the 4th edition of La Course by Le Tour. The rider who raises her arms just after she passes the Casse D�serte will become a cycling legend. However, the stage victory is not the only thing at stake that day ? those competitors who finish within 5 minutes of the winner will earn the right to take part in a pursuit event at the Orange V�lodrome on Saturday (screening live on SBS).

Subtitles:
English
Country:
France
All Episodes
