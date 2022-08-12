FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: 100 days until kick-off - LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is less than 100 days away as Qatar prepares to host football's most prestigious tournament for the very first time.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar

Only one last international window separates 32 nations from the 2022 edition of the World Cup, the first to take place in November and December.

Qualified nations will contest two matches between September 19 to 27, before relying solely on club form to help finalise their respective 26-man squads.

The squad limit has risen three spots compared to previous tournaments, in order to help coaches manage the continued presence of COVID-19.
World Cup officials, together with the World Health Organisation and Qatar, have confirmed a collaborative approach to providing a safer environment for travelling fans who will have greater access than ever before.

Qatar's small surface area means its eight venues, spread across five host cities, will be entirely within reach on matchdays - making it easier to attend their favourite fixtures.

The Socceroos will be in at least three of these fixtures, having been drawn against defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

In line with previous iterations, the host country will contest the opening match at the 2022 World Cup, with Qatar kicking off Group A against Ecuador on November 21.
Monday, November 21

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador

2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview

10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group B - England v Iran

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands

3:00am - 5:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group B - USA v Wales

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group D - Denmark v Tunisia

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland

2:30am - 5am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group D - France v Australia

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group F - Morocco v Croatia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group E - Germany v Japan

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group F - Belgium v Canada

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group G - Brazil v Serbia

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group B - Wales v Iran

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group A - Qatar v Senegal

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador

2:30am - 5am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group B - England v USA

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group D - Tunisia v Australia

8pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark

2:30am - 5am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group C - Argentina v Mexico

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group E - Japan v Costa Rica

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group F - Belgium v Morocco

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada

2:30am - 5am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group E - Spain v Germany

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group G - Cameroon v Serbia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group H - Portugal v Uruguay

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group A - Ecuador v Senegal

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Group B - Wales v England

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group B - Iran v USA

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark

1am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group D - Tunisia v France

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Group C - Poland v Argentina

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group F - Canada v Morocco

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Group E - Japan v Spain

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group E - Costa Rica v Germany

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal

1am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group H - Ghana v Uruguay

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Group G - Cameroon v Brazil

5am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Group G - Serbia v Switzerland

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Round of 16 - 1C v 2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Round of 16 - 1B v 2A

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Round of 16 - 1G v 2H

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Round of 16 - 1H v 2G

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Thursday, December 8

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Friday, December 9

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Saturday, December 10 

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Monday, December 12

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Friday, December 16

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Saturday, December 17

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides

Published 13 August 2022 at 8:26am
