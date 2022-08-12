2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: 100 days until kick-off - LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





Only one last international window separates 32 nations from the 2022 edition of the World Cup, the first to take place in November and December.





Qualified nations will contest two matches between September 19 to 27, before relying solely on club form to help finalise their respective 26-man squads.





The squad limit has risen three spots compared to previous tournaments, in order to help coaches manage the continued presence of COVID-19.



World Cup officials, together with the World Health Organisation and Qatar, have confirmed a collaborative approach to providing a safer environment for travelling fans who will have greater access than ever before.





Qatar's small surface area means its eight venues, spread across five host cities, will be entirely within reach on matchdays - making it easier to attend their favourite fixtures.





SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast all 64 matches exclusively to Australian audiences, with eight live games shown simultaneously on SBS VICELAND .





The Socceroos will be in at least three of these fixtures, having been drawn against defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.





In line with previous iterations, the host country will contest the opening match at the 2022 World Cup, with Qatar kicking off Group A against Ecuador on November 21.



Complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE SBS schedule

Monday, November 21





Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador





2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview





10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - England v Iran





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Tuesday, November 22





Group A - Senegal v Netherlands





3:00am - 5:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - USA v Wales





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group D - Denmark v Tunisia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Wednesday, November 23





Group C - Mexico v Poland





2:30am - 5am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group D - France v Australia





5am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand









World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group F - Morocco v Croatia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group E - Germany v Japan





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Thursday, November 24





Group E - Spain v Costa Rica





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group F - Belgium v Canada





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, November 25





Group H - Portugal v Ghana





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group G - Brazil v Serbia





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - Wales v Iran





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group A - Qatar v Senegal





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Saturday, November 26





Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador





2:30am - 5am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - England v USA





5am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group D - Tunisia v Australia





8pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, November 27





Group D - France v Denmark





2:30am - 5am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group C - Argentina v Mexico





5am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group E - Japan v Costa Rica





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group F - Belgium v Morocco





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Monday, November 28





Group F - Croatia v Canada





2:30am - 5am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group E - Spain v Germany





5am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group G - Cameroon v Serbia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Tuesday, November 29





Group G - Brazil v Switzerland





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group H - Portugal v Uruguay





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Wednesday, November 30





Group A - Netherlands v Qatar





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group A - Ecuador v Senegal





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Group B - Wales v England





5am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group B - Iran v USA





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Thursday, December 1





Group D - Australia v Denmark





1am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group D - Tunisia v France





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Group C - Poland v Argentina





5am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, December 2





Group F - Croatia v Belgium





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group F - Canada v Morocco





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Group E - Japan v Spain





5am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group E - Costa Rica v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Saturday, December 3





Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal





1am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group H - Ghana v Uruguay





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Group G - Cameroon v Brazil





5am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Group G - Serbia v Switzerland





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, December 4





Round of 16 - 1A v 2B





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Round of 16 - 1C v 2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Monday, December 5





Round of 16 - 1D v 2C





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Round of 16 - 1B v 2A





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Tuesday, December 6





Round of 16 - 1E v 2F





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Round of 16 - 1G v 2H





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Wednesday, December 7





Round of 16 - 1F v 2E





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Round of 16 - 1H v 2G





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Thursday, December 8





World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, December 9





World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Saturday, December 10





Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, December 11





Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Monday, December 12





World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Tuesday, December 13





World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Wednesday, December 14





Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Thursday, December 15





Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Friday, December 16





World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Saturday, December 17





World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sunday, December 18





Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Monday, December 19





Final - Semi-Final Winners





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







World Cup Today Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides



