FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: 40 days until kick-off - LIVE and FREE on SBS

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is closing in - with only 40 days to go until the world’s biggest sporting event kicks off in Qatar.

FotoJet (29).jpg
The final international window before the World Cup has come and gone and now the focus for all 32 teams is on their opening group games in Qatar this November.

Pressure will be on the coaches as they finalise their 26-player-squads ahead of the November 13 deadline, while players will have their final chances to earn their selection with good form for their club teams.
The squad limit has risen three spots compared to previous tournaments, from 23 to 26, in order to help coaches manage the continued presence of COVID-19.

World Cup officials, together with the World Health Organisation and Qatar, have confirmed a collaborative approach to providing a safer environment for travelling fans who will have greater access than ever before.

Qatar's small surface area means its eight venues, spread across five host cities, will be entirely within reach on matchdays - making it easier for fans to attend their favourite fixtures.

SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast all 64 matches exclusively free-to-air to Australian audiences, with eight live games shown simultaneously on SBS VICELAND.

The Socceroos will be in at least three of these fixtures, having been drawn against defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

In line with previous iterations, the host country will contest the opening match at the 2022 World Cup, with Qatar kicking off Group A against Ecuador on November 21.
All the FIFA World Cup kits teams will wear in Qatar

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS

How to watch the complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE – Full SBS schedule

Monday, November 21

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador

2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview

10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - England v Iran

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - USA v Wales

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - Denmark v Tunisia

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland

2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - France v Australia

5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Morocco v Croatia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Germany v Japan

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Belgium v Canada

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Brazil v Serbia

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - Wales v Iran

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group A - Qatar v Senegal

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador

2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - England v USA

5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - Tunisia v Australia

8:00pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Argentina v Mexico

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Japan v Costa Rica

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Belgium v Morocco

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Spain v Germany

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Cameroon v Serbia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Portugal v Uruguay

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group A - Ecuador v Senegal

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group B - Wales v England

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - Iran v USA

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark

1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - Tunisia v France

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group C - Poland v Argentina

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Canada v Morocco

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group E - Japan v Spain

5am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Costa Rica v Germany

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal

1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Ghana v Uruguay

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group G - Cameroon v Brazil

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Serbia v Switzerland

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1C v 2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1B v 2A

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1G v 2H

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1H v 2G

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, December 8

World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, December 9

World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, December 10 

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, December 12

World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, December 16

World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, December 17

World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Daily Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides

Want more content ahead of Qatar 2022? Head over to 
SBS On Demand
 to view the latest episodes from the FIFA World Cup magazine show, as well as 40 of the most memorable moments the tournament has ever seen.
15 min read
Published 2 October 2022 at 5:00am, updated 11 October 2022 at 10:59am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

