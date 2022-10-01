2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: 40 days until kick-off - LIVE and FREE on SBS

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand.
The final international window before the World Cup has come and gone and now the focus for all 32 teams is on their opening group games in Qatar this November.
Pressure will be on the coaches as they finalise their 26-player-squads ahead of the November 13 deadline, while players will have their final chances to earn their selection with good form for their club teams.
The squad limit has risen three spots compared to previous tournaments, from 23 to 26, in order to help coaches manage the continued presence of COVID-19.
World Cup officials, together with the World Health Organisation and Qatar, have confirmed a collaborative approach to providing a safer environment for travelling fans who will have greater access than ever before.
Qatar's small surface area means its eight venues, spread across five host cities, will be entirely within reach on matchdays - making it easier for fans to attend their favourite fixtures.
SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast all 64 matches exclusively free-to-air to Australian audiences, with eight live games shown simultaneously on SBS VICELAND.
The Socceroos will be in at least three of these fixtures, having been drawn against defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.
In line with previous iterations, the host country will contest the opening match at the 2022 World Cup, with Qatar kicking off Group A against Ecuador on November 21.
How to watch the complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE – Full SBS schedule
Monday, November 21
Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador
2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview
10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v Iran
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 22
Group A - Senegal v Netherlands
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - USA v Wales
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Denmark v Tunisia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 23
Group C - Mexico v Poland
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - France v Australia
5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Morocco v Croatia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Germany v Japan
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, November 24
Group E - Spain v Costa Rica
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Canada
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, November 25
Group H - Portugal v Ghana
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Brazil v Serbia
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v Iran
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Qatar v Senegal
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, November 26
Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador
2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - England v USA
5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v Australia
8:00pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, November 27
Group D - France v Denmark
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Argentina v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Costa Rica
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Belgium v Morocco
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, November 28
Group F - Croatia v Canada
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Spain v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Serbia
8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana
11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, November 29
Group G - Brazil v Switzerland
2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Portugal v Uruguay
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, November 30
Group A - Netherlands v Qatar
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group A - Ecuador v Senegal
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group B - Wales v England
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group B - Iran v USA
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 1
Group D - Australia v Denmark
1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group D - Tunisia v France
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group C - Poland v Argentina
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 2
Group F - Croatia v Belgium
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group F - Canada v Morocco
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group E - Japan v Spain
5am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group E - Costa Rica v Germany
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 3
Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal
1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group H - Ghana v Uruguay
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Group G - Cameroon v Brazil
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Group G - Serbia v Switzerland
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 4
Round of 16 - 1A v 2B
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1C v 2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 5
Round of 16 - 1D v 2C
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1B v 2A
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 6
Round of 16 - 1E v 2F
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1G v 2H
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 7
Round of 16 - 1F v 2E
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Round of 16 - 1H v 2G
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 8
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 9
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 10
Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 11
Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 12
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Tuesday, December 13
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Wednesday, December 14
Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Thursday, December 15
Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3
5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Friday, December 16
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Saturday, December 17
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Sunday, December 18
Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
FIFA Preview Show
6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
On SBS and SBS On Demand
Monday, December 19
Final - Semi-Final Winners
1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
World Cup Daily Show
5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Want more content ahead of Qatar 2022? Head over to to view the latest episodes from the FIFA World Cup magazine show, as well as 40 of the most memorable moments the tournament has ever seen.