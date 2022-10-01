2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: 40 days until kick-off - LIVE and FREE on SBS

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE and FREE on SBS and SBS On Demand.





The final international window before the World Cup has come and gone and now the focus for all 32 teams is on their opening group games in Qatar this November.





Pressure will be on the coaches as they finalise their 26-player-squads ahead of the November 13 deadline, while players will have their final chances to earn their selection with good form for their club teams.



The squad limit has risen three spots compared to previous tournaments, from 23 to 26, in order to help coaches manage the continued presence of COVID-19.





World Cup officials, together with the World Health Organisation and Qatar, have confirmed a collaborative approach to providing a safer environment for travelling fans who will have greater access than ever before.





Qatar's small surface area means its eight venues, spread across five host cities, will be entirely within reach on matchdays - making it easier for fans to attend their favourite fixtures.





SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast all 64 matches exclusively free-to-air to Australian audiences, with eight live games shown simultaneously on SBS VICELAND .





The Socceroos will be in at least three of these fixtures, having been drawn against defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.





In line with previous iterations, the host country will contest the opening match at the 2022 World Cup, with Qatar kicking off Group A against Ecuador on November 21.



How to watch the complete 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE – Full SBS schedule

Monday, November 21





Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador





2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview





10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)





Group B - England v Iran





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





Tuesday, November 22





Group A - Senegal v Netherlands





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





Group B - USA v Wales





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





Group D - Denmark v Tunisia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





Wednesday, November 23





Group C - Mexico v Poland





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





Group D - France v Australia





5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Group F - Morocco v Croatia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





Group E - Germany v Japan





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





Thursday, November 24





Group E - Spain v Costa Rica





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





Group F - Belgium v Canada





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am





Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





Friday, November 25





Group H - Portugal v Ghana





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





Group G - Brazil v Serbia





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Group B - Wales v Iran





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





Group A - Qatar v Senegal





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





Saturday, November 26





Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador





2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





Group B - England v USA





5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Group D - Tunisia v Australia





8:00pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





Sunday, November 27





Group D - France v Denmark





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





Group C - Argentina v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Group E - Japan v Costa Rica





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





Group F - Belgium v Morocco





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





Monday, November 28





Group F - Croatia v Canada





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





Group E - Spain v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Group G - Cameroon v Serbia





8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm





Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana





11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am





Tuesday, November 29





Group G - Brazil v Switzerland





2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am





Group H - Portugal v Uruguay





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Wednesday, November 30





Group A - Netherlands v Qatar





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Group A - Ecuador v Senegal





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Group B - Wales v England





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





Group B - Iran v USA





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Thursday, December 1





Group D - Australia v Denmark





1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Group D - Tunisia v France





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Group C - Poland v Argentina





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Friday, December 2





Group F - Croatia v Belgium





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Group F - Canada v Morocco





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Group E - Japan v Spain





5am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





Group E - Costa Rica v Germany





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Saturday, December 3





Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal





1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Group H - Ghana v Uruguay





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Group G - Cameroon v Brazil





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





Group G - Serbia v Switzerland





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Sunday, December 4





Round of 16 - 1A v 2B





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Round of 16 - 1C v 2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Monday, December 5





Round of 16 - 1D v 2C





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Round of 16 - 1B v 2A





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Tuesday, December 6





Round of 16 - 1E v 2F





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Round of 16 - 1G v 2H





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Wednesday, December 7





Round of 16 - 1F v 2E





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Round of 16 - 1H v 2G





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Thursday, December 8





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Friday, December 9





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Saturday, December 10





Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Sunday, December 11





Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Monday, December 12





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Tuesday, December 13





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Wednesday, December 14





Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Thursday, December 15





Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3





5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Friday, December 16





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Saturday, December 17





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Sunday, December 18





Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)





FIFA Preview Show





6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Monday, December 19





Final - Semi-Final Winners





1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am





World Cup Daily Show





5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)





Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides



