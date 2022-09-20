FIFA World Cupᵀᴹ

2022 FIFA World Cup countdown: Two months until kick-off - LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is two months away as players make their final push for international selection amid a run of final warm-up matches for the tournament.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar
WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

Many players all over the world will have one final chance to stake their claim for national team selection this week ahead of the World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar in 60 days on November 21.

Qualified nations for the 2022 finals will embark on two friendly matches to be played out over the next week, as their respective coaches look to make the final decisions on their 26-man squads in time for the November tournament.
This run of matches will see the Socceroos take on Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand, who just missed out on the 2022 edition via the playoff system, on both September 22 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane before a rematch three days later at Auckland's Eden Park.

Meanwhile, European nations will take the international break to close out the group stage of the UEFA Nations League, which will see 12 of the continent's 13 qualified teams battle it out in their final two matches to either secure advancement to the finals or avoid the drop to the competition's second tier, where Serbia are currently situated.

After the run of matches close on September 27, coaches will have to rely solely on club form to help finalise their respective rosters.

The squad limit has risen three spots compared to previous tournaments, from 23 to 26, in order to help coaches manage the continued presence of COVID-19.

World Cup officials, together with the World Health Organisation and Qatar, have confirmed a collaborative approach to providing a safer environment for travelling fans who will have greater access than ever before.

Qatar's small surface area means its eight venues, spread across five host cities, will be entirely within reach on matchdays - making it easier for fans to attend their favourite fixtures.

SBS and SBS On Demand will broadcast all 64 matches exclusively to Australian audiences, with eight live games shown simultaneously on SBS VICELAND.

The Socceroos will be in at least three of these fixtures, having been drawn against defending champions France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.

In line with previous iterations, the host country will contest the opening match at the 2022 World Cup, with Qatar kicking off Group A against Ecuador on November 21.
Monday, November 21

Opening Ceremony + Group A - Qatar v Ecuador

2:00am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



2022 FIFA World Cup tournament preview

10:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - England v Iran

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, November 22

Group A - Senegal v Netherlands

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - USA v Wales

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Argentina v Saudi Arabia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - Denmark v Tunisia

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, November 23

Group C - Mexico v Poland

2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - France v Australia

5:00am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Morocco v Croatia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Germany v Japan

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, November 24

Group E - Spain v Costa Rica

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Belgium v Canada

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Switzerland v Cameroon

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Uruguay v Korea Republic

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, November 25

Group H - Portugal v Ghana

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Brazil v Serbia

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - Wales v Iran

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group A - Qatar v Senegal

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, November 26

Group A - Netherlands v Ecuador

2:30am - 5am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - England v USA

5.30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - Tunisia v Australia

8:00pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, November 27

Group D - France v Denmark

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Argentina v Mexico

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT)- kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Japan v Costa Rica

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Belgium v Morocco

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, November 28

Group F - Croatia v Canada

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Spain v Germany

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Cameroon v Serbia

8:30pm - 11:30pm (AEDT) - kickoff at 09.00pm

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Korea Republic v Ghana

11:30pm - 2:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 00.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, November 29

Group G - Brazil v Switzerland

2:30am - 5:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 03.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Portugal v Uruguay

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand


Wednesday, November 30

Group A - Netherlands v Qatar

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group A - Ecuador v Senegal

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group B - Wales v England

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group B - Iran v USA

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, December 1

Group D - Australia v Denmark

1:00am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group D - Tunisia v France

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group C - Poland v Argentina

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group C - Saudi Arabia v Mexico

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, December 2

Group F - Croatia v Belgium

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group F - Canada v Morocco

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group E - Japan v Spain

5am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group E - Costa Rica v Germany

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, December 3

Group H - Korea Republic v Portugal

1.30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group H - Ghana v Uruguay

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



Group G - Cameroon v Brazil

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Group G - Serbia v Switzerland

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, December 4

Round of 16 - 1A v 2B

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1C v 2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, December 5

Round of 16 - 1D v 2C

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1B v 2A

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, December 6

Round of 16 - 1E v 2F

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1G v 2H

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, December 7

Round of 16 - 1F v 2E

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Round of 16 - 1H v 2G

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, December 8

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, December 9

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, December 10 

Quarter-Final - 1E/2F v 1G/2H

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1A/2B v 1C/2D

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, December 11

Quarter-Final - 1F/2E v 1H/2G

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Quarter-Final - 1B/2A v 1D/2C

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, December 12

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Tuesday, December 13

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Wednesday, December 14

Semi-Final - QF2 v QF1

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Thursday, December 15

Semi-Final - QF4 v QF3

5:30am - 8:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 06.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Friday, December 16

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Saturday, December 17

World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Sunday, December 18

Third-Place Play-off - Semi-Final Losers

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:00pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



FIFA Preview Show

6:00pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

On SBS and SBS On Demand



Monday, December 19

Final - Semi-Final Winners

1:30am - 4:30am (AEDT) - kickoff at 02.00am

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



World Cup Today Show

5:30pm - 6:30pm (AEDT)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand



Schedule / timings are TBC, check your local guides

Want more content ahead of Qatar 2022? Head over to 
SBS On Demand
 to view the latest episodes from the FIFA World Cup magazine show, as well as 40 of the most memorable moments the tournament has ever seen.
15 min read
Published 21 September 2022 at 7:59am
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

