40 Memorable Moments from the FIFA World Cup

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter .





READ MORE One year to go: Reasons to get excited for 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on SBS

Advertisement







In no particular order, here are 40 of our favourite World Cup moments:





Maradona and the goal of the century 1986







Ronaldinho's free-kick v England 2002







Zidane's infamous headbutt







The 'Cruyff turn' 1974







Uruguay stun Brazil 1950







Hurst's hat-trick for England in World Cup final 1966







17-year-old Pele 1958







Van Bronckhorst scores stunner 2010







West Germany upset Hungary 1954







Poll issues three yellows to one player







Van Persie's diving header 2014







James dazzles for Colombia 2014







Shocking Suarez handball 2010







The notorious foul 1982







Long-range Holman strike 2010







Beckham's free-kick 1998







Fontaines scores 13 goals in 1958







Australia's World Cup debut 1974







Fastest-ever World Cup goal 2002







Ronaldo's record 2006







Germany thrash Brazil 2014







Tshabalala goal for South Africa 2010







David Luiz free-kick 2014







Maradona v Greece 1994







Eusebio stars in 1966







Senegal stun France 2002







Cole's incredible volley 2006







That Rivaldo dive 2002







Rossi hat-trick eliminates Brazil 1982







Matthaus drives Germany to victory 1990







Lahm scores stunner 2006







Kempes double wins World Cup for Argentina 1978







Messi magic in the Maracana 2014







Villa wows for Spain 2010







Cahill, Kewell sent off 2010







Australia takes it to Brazil 2006







Gazza stars at Italia 90







Cahill scores at third straight World Cup 2014







Pirlo perfect under pressure 2006







Bergkamp brilliance 1998











