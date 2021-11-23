FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

40 Memorable Moments from the FIFA World Cup

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup less than one year away, it's the perfect time to dive into some of the great, controversial and historic moments of past World Cups.

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

One year to go: Reasons to get excited for 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE on SBS

In no particular order, here are 40 of our favourite World Cup moments:

Maradona and the goal of the century 1986



Ronaldinho's free-kick v England 2002



Zidane's infamous headbutt



The 'Cruyff turn' 1974



Uruguay stun Brazil 1950



Hurst's hat-trick for England in World Cup final 1966



17-year-old Pele 1958



Van Bronckhorst scores stunner 2010



West Germany upset Hungary 1954



Poll issues three yellows to one player



Van Persie's diving header 2014



James dazzles for Colombia 2014



Shocking Suarez handball 2010



The notorious foul 1982



Long-range Holman strike 2010



Beckham's free-kick 1998



Fontaines scores 13 goals in 1958



Australia's World Cup debut 1974



Fastest-ever World Cup goal 2002



Ronaldo's record 2006



Germany thrash Brazil 2014



Tshabalala goal for South Africa 2010



David Luiz free-kick 2014



Maradona v Greece 1994



Eusebio stars in 1966



Senegal stun France 2002



Cole's incredible volley 2006



That Rivaldo dive 2002



Rossi hat-trick eliminates Brazil 1982



Matthaus drives Germany to victory 1990



Lahm scores stunner 2006



Kempes double wins World Cup for Argentina 1978



Messi magic in the Maracana 2014



Villa wows for Spain 2010



Cahill, Kewell sent off 2010



Australia takes it to Brazil 2006



Gazza stars at Italia 90



Cahill scores at third straight World Cup 2014



Pirlo perfect under pressure 2006



Bergkamp brilliance 1998



World Cup qualifying wrap: Netherlands, Argentina book ticket to Qatar 2022



Want more content ahead of Qatar 2022? Head over to
SBS On Demand
to view the latest 10 episodes from the FIFA World Cup magazine show.

Published 23 November 2021 at 3:00pm, updated 23 September 2022 at 11:30pm
Source: SBS The World Game

