40 Memorable Moments from the FIFA World Cup

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.
For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on and .
Advertisement
In no particular order, here are 40 of our favourite World Cup moments:
Maradona and the goal of the century 1986
Ronaldinho's free-kick v England 2002
Zidane's infamous headbutt
The 'Cruyff turn' 1974
Uruguay stun Brazil 1950
Hurst's hat-trick for England in World Cup final 1966
17-year-old Pele 1958
Van Bronckhorst scores stunner 2010
West Germany upset Hungary 1954
Poll issues three yellows to one player
Van Persie's diving header 2014
James dazzles for Colombia 2014
Shocking Suarez handball 2010
The notorious foul 1982
Long-range Holman strike 2010
Beckham's free-kick 1998
Fontaines scores 13 goals in 1958
Australia's World Cup debut 1974
Fastest-ever World Cup goal 2002
Ronaldo's record 2006
Germany thrash Brazil 2014
Tshabalala goal for South Africa 2010
David Luiz free-kick 2014
Maradona v Greece 1994
Eusebio stars in 1966
Senegal stun France 2002
Cole's incredible volley 2006
That Rivaldo dive 2002
Rossi hat-trick eliminates Brazil 1982
Matthaus drives Germany to victory 1990
Lahm scores stunner 2006
Kempes double wins World Cup for Argentina 1978
Messi magic in the Maracana 2014
Villa wows for Spain 2010
Cahill, Kewell sent off 2010
Australia takes it to Brazil 2006
Gazza stars at Italia 90
Cahill scores at third straight World Cup 2014
Pirlo perfect under pressure 2006
Bergkamp brilliance 1998
Want more content ahead of Qatar 2022? Head over to to view the latest 10 episodes from the FIFA World Cup magazine show.