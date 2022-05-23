A big weekend of sport action on SBS

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.





The action gets underway early on Saturday with a thrilling WNBA clash between the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun LIVE on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand from 9 am (AEST).



It will be a chance to catch Aussie rising star Ezi Magbegor in action as the Storm take on the Eastern Conference top seed in Connecticut.





Rev heads will get their fix on Saturday with extended highlights of the fourth round of the World Superbikes from Emilia-Romagna in Italy on SBS at 2 pm (AEST).





Saturday will also offer up a double dose of gymnastics action, with highlights of the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup event from Varna, Bulgaria on SBS at 3 pm (AEST), while on SBS on Demand you can watch a full replay of day one from the Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup event in Koper, Slovenia.





On Sunday, the SBS Sport offering starts with Speedweek at 1 pm (AEST), Episode 9 of Sportswoman with a look at sprint star Allyson Fenix at 3 pm and Rhythmic Gymnastics highlights from Pesaro, Italy at 3.30 pm.





Wrapping up all the weekend sport on SBS is a wrap-up of the 2022 Criterium du Dauphine, with a highlights show covering all the best action from all eight stages at 4.30pm.



Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, June 11





Basketball: WNBA - Connecticut Sun v Seattle Storm



Aussie Ezi Magbegor's Storm take on the Eastern Conference top seed



9:00am - 11:00pm (AEST)



Live on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Motorsport: Extended highlights - World SuperBike Round 4 - Emilia-Romagna



The best of the action from the Emilia-Romagna round of the World Superbikes series



2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Artistic World Challenge Cup Series Varna, Bulgaria



All the best action as the Artistic World Challenge Cup series heads to Bulgaria





3:30pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS







Sunday, June 19





Speedweek



All the latest news and action from the motorsport world.



1:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST) on SBS





Sportswoman - Allyson Fenix



A look at the career of US Sprint star Allyson Fenix.



3:00 pm - 3:30 pm (AEST)





Gymnastics: Extended highlights - FIG Rhythmic World Challenge Cup Series, Pesaro



All the best action from the Italian leg of the Rhythmic World Cup Series.



3:30pm - 4:30pm (AEST) on SBS





Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine - Highlights show



A wrap up of all the best action from the 2022 Criterium du Dauphine.

