FIFA World Cup

All the FIFA World Cup kits teams will wear in Qatar

With just over two months until kick off of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, most of the kits have been revealed, with new and unique designs set to represent the spirit of each nation as they fight for football's greatest prize.

WC kits.jpg

From L-R: France's Kylian Mbappe, Australia's Jamie Maclaren and Brazil's Philippe Coutinho model their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup kits. (Source: Nike)

Aside from England, Belgium, Tunisia, Cameroon, Iran and Denmark, the 2022 FIFA World Cup kits have been unveiled with brand new designs that seek to stand out when donned by players and fans alike at the stadiums in Qatar.

Take a look at all those that have been released so far.

Australia - Home & Away

MTkyMzc4MTk5NzA1OTIxMDQ5.jpg
Source: Nike

France - Home & Away

franceworldcupkit2022_800x450.jpg
Source: Nike

Brazil - Home & Away

MTkyMzc4MjYxOTgyOTQ2NDAw.jpg
Source: Nike
Germany - Home & Away

MTkyMzc5NDEyNDk3MzExNjM0.jpg
Source: Adidas

Spain - Home & Away

MTkyMzc5NTE2NjUwMjY4MzIx.jpg
Source: Adidas

Argentina - Home & Away

MTkyMzc5NzIzMDc3MjY1Mjk4.jpg
Source: Adidas

Croatia - Home & Away

MTkyMzc3OTUwODY2MjUyODk2.jpg
Source: Nike

Netherlands - Home & Away

netherlandsworldcupkit2022_800x450.jpg
Source: Nike

Portugal - Home & Away

portugalworldcupkit2022_800x450.jpg
Source: Nike

USA - Home & Away

usworldcupkit2022_800x450.jpg
Source: Nike

Canada - Home & Away

MTkyMzUzODg0MDE3MDA5NzYz.jpg
Source: Nike

Poland - Home & Away

polandworldcupkit2022_800x450.jpg
Source: Nike

Qatar - Home & Away

qatarworldcupkit2022_800x450.jpg
Source: Nike

Saudi Arabia - Home & Away

saudiarabiaworldcupkit2022_800x450.jpg
Source: Nike

South Korea - Home

FotoJet (16).jpg
Source: Nike

Mexico - Home & Away

MTkyMzc5NjM5ODYyMTQyNjI1.jpg
Source: Adidas

Japan - Home & Away

MTkyMzc5NDU4MTMxMzM5MTU0.jpg
Source: Adidas

Wales - Home & Away

MTkyMzc5NzgyMTMyOTM0NTQ2.jpg
Source: Adidas

Uruguay - Away

MTkyMzc4OTIzMTM5NDc1MzQ2.jpg
Source: Puma

Morocco - Away

MTkyMzc4ODk2Mjk1OTI5NzQ2.jpg
Source: Puma

Ghana - Away

Ghana.jpg
Source: Puma

Switzerland - Away

Switzerland.jpg
Source: Puma

Senegal - Away

MTkyMzc4ODYxNjY3NzU1OTIy.jpg
Source: Puma

Serbia - Away

Serbia.jpg
Source: Puma

Costa Rica - Home & Away

C Rica.jpg
Source: New Balance

Ecuador - Home & Away

Ecuador.jpg
Source: Marathon
Published 17 September 2022 at 1:41pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

