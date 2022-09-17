All the FIFA World Cup kits teams will wear in Qatar

WATCH every match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.
Aside from England, Belgium, Tunisia, Cameroon, Iran and Denmark, the 2022 FIFA World Cup kits have been unveiled with brand new designs that seek to stand out when donned by players and fans alike at the stadiums in Qatar.
Take a look at all those that have been released so far.
Australia - Home & Away
Source: Nike
France - Home & Away
Source: Nike
Brazil - Home & Away
Source: Nike
Germany - Home & Away
Source: Adidas
Spain - Home & Away
Source: Adidas
Argentina - Home & Away
Source: Adidas
Croatia - Home & Away
Source: Nike
Netherlands - Home & Away
Source: Nike
Portugal - Home & Away
Source: Nike
USA - Home & Away
Source: Nike
Canada - Home & Away
Source: Nike
Poland - Home & Away
Source: Nike
Qatar - Home & Away
Source: Nike
Saudi Arabia - Home & Away
Source: Nike
South Korea - Home
Source: Nike
Mexico - Home & Away
Source: Adidas
Japan - Home & Away
Source: Adidas
Wales - Home & Away
Source: Adidas
Uruguay - Away
Source: Puma
Morocco - Away
Source: Puma
Ghana - Away
Source: Puma
Switzerland - Away
Source: Puma
Senegal - Away
Source: Puma
Serbia - Away
Source: Puma
Costa Rica - Home & Away
Source: New Balance
Ecuador - Home & Away
Source: Marathon