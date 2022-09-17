All the FIFA World Cup kits teams will wear in Qatar

WATCH every match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





Aside from England, Belgium, Tunisia, Cameroon, Iran and Denmark, the 2022 FIFA World Cup kits have been unveiled with brand new designs that seek to stand out when donned by players and fans alike at the stadiums in Qatar.





Take a look at all those that have been released so far.



Australia - Home & Away

Source: Nike

France - Home & Away

Source: Nike

Brazil - Home & Away

Source: Nike

Germany - Home & Away

Source: Adidas

Spain - Home & Away

Source: Adidas

Argentina - Home & Away

Source: Adidas

Croatia - Home & Away

Source: Nike

Netherlands - Home & Away

Source: Nike

Portugal - Home & Away

Source: Nike

USA - Home & Away

Source: Nike

Canada - Home & Away

Source: Nike

Poland - Home & Away

Source: Nike

Qatar - Home & Away

Source: Nike

Saudi Arabia - Home & Away

Source: Nike

South Korea - Home

Source: Nike

Mexico - Home & Away

Source: Adidas

Japan - Home & Away

Source: Adidas

Wales - Home & Away

Source: Adidas

Uruguay - Away

Source: Puma

Morocco - Away

Source: Puma

Ghana - Away

Source: Puma

Switzerland - Away

Source: Puma

Senegal - Away

Source: Puma

Serbia - Away

Source: Puma

Costa Rica - Home & Away

Source: New Balance

Ecuador - Home & Away