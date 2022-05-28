Arnold announces Socceroos squad for World Cup play-offs

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.





Arnold has selected 29 players for the trip to Qatar; one that includes a match against the United Arab Emirates and, if victorious, a date with Peru the following week.





The play-offs are Australia's last chance to qualify for a fifth consecutive World Cup, having finish third in Group B after a disappointing end to a once promising campaign.





Australia's match against the UAE on June 7 will decide the AFC's representative for the intercontinental play-off against Peru, with the winner then joining France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.









Ajdin Hrustic and Tom Rogic are among the Socceroos named in the squad, fresh from securing silverware with Eintracht Frankfurt and Celtic respectively, while Denis Genreau returns after helping Toulouse achieve promotion to Ligue 1.





Nathaniel Atkinson, Joel King and Bailey Wright will also depart Europe for the June camp, where they will be joined by A League Men Grand Finalists Mathew Leckie, Jamie Maclaren and Marco Tilio.





Despite the difficulties faced on the road to Qatar, Arnold remains unperturbed by what's to come and hopes his squad can repeat the play-off efforts previously seen in 2005 and 2017.





"Our qualification journey for this year's FIFA World Cup has been challenging, however the bigger the challenge, the greater the reward," Arnold said.









"Just like in 2017 and 2005, I have full belief that our boys will emerge through the play-off system and seal Australia a place at the FIFA World Cup.





"The players, coaches, staff, their families, and our supporters have invested so much time, passion, and commitment into this FIFA World Cup qualification campaign, so we will be giving it 100 per cent over the next few weeks to ensure that the effort and sacrifices so many people have made over the past three years is rewarded in the best way possible.





"We have selected a large squad for this window for a few reasons, but first and foremost because so many of our players have been in great form for their clubs over recent months.





"Additionally, with several players set to enter the UAE match on yellow cards, we needed to ensure that we have cover in every area to ensure we're not caught short at any time.





"I heard Rale Rasic comment recently that the 'Socceroos' story is always a super story', so in the 100th year of our national team, there would be no better way for this group of players and staff to honour those that have come before them than by writing another proud chapter in the history books through FIFA World Cup qualification."





Socceroos squad for AFC, intercontinental play-offs