Australia announce diverse team for World Athletics Championships

Australia have announced a diverse team of 64 athletes set to compete at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Australian athletes Peter Bol and Kelly Ruddick

The biennial competition will take place at Eugene's Hayward Field from July 16-25, where more than 1,900 of the world's best track and field athletes will compete for gold.

Australia is one of 192 countries involved in the 2022 edition and have announced a team featuring both the oldest and youngest athletes of the entire championships.

At 49 years of age, Kelly Ruddick will become the oldest-ever athlete to compete in a women's event at the World Championships when she contests the 35-kilometre race walk, while 800-metre runner Claudia Hollingsworth will be the youngest at 17 years of age.

While each nation's official start list won't become available until after the technical meeting, held on the eve of the competition, there are several notable names on the Australian roll.

Kelsey-Lee Barber, Nicola McDermott, Ash Moloney, Jemima Montag, Stewart McSweyn, Mackenzie Little, Peter Bol, and Jessica Hull are just a few of the athletes on offer, with 16 set to make their international debut at senior level.

Team USA will be among the nations out to spoil Australia's pursuit of gold in Oregon, where they will field 151 athletes, including Allyson Felix.

Felix will have the opportunity to add to her championship-record 18 medals in the mixed 4x400-metre relay, a tally unmatched across any discipline in the history of the World Championships.

This year's competition will be the 36-year-old's last before retirement, though you wouldn't dare rule out the possibility of a 14th gold medal around her neck.

Nevertheless, SBS On Demand will be on hand to capture it all with live coverage, highlights and full replays of every evening session available for Australian audiences.
How to watch World Athletics Championships LIVE on SBS

World Athletics Championships on SBS


Saturday, July 16


Day 1 - Evening Session

9:10am - 1:40pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Replay available via SBS On Demand

Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand



Sunday, July 17


Day 2 - Evening Session

9:40am - 1:30pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Replay available via SBS On Demand

Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand




Monday, July 18


Day 3 - Evening Session

9:10am - 1:40pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Replay available via SBS On Demand

Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand




Tuesday, July 19


Day 4 - Evening Session

9:15am - 1:35pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Replay available via SBS On Demand

Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand




Wednesday, July 20


Day 5 - Evening Session

9:20am - 1:35pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Replay available via SBS On Demand

Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand




Thursday, July 21


Day 6 - Evening Session

7:35am - 1:25pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Replay available via SBS On Demand

Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand




Friday, July 22


Day 7 - Evening Session

9:15am - 1:40pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Replay available via SBS On Demand

Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand




Saturday, July 23


Day 8 - Evening Session

9:25am - 1:45pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Replay available via SBS On Demand

Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand




Sunday, July 24


Day 9 - Evening Session

8:40am - 2:00pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Replay available via SBS On Demand

Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand




Monday, July 25


Day 10 - Evening Session

9:20am - 2:25pm (AEST)

LIVE via SBS On Demand


Replay available via SBS On Demand

Extended highlights available via SBS On Demand
Published 9 July 2022 at 2:43pm
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS

