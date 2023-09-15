Pacific Games

Australia announces talented Track & Field squad for 2023 Pacific Games

20 Track and Field athletes, as well as 8 judokas (judo athletes) have been confirmed to represent Australia at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, forming more than a third of the expected 80-strong squad for the event.

Australian Track and Field Athletes Ellie Beer (L, 400m W), Calab Law (C, 200m M) and Mackenzie Mielczarek (R, Javelin W). Source: Getty

Athletics Australia have announced a squad of 28 athletes who will compete in Track and Field and Judo events at the 2023 Pacific Games, in a statement issued on Thursday (AEST).

The 28 athletes named across a range of disciplines include a breadth of experience, with some having competed at the Olympics and others who will make their multisport event debut at the Pacific Games in November.

Headlining the 20 Track and Field athletes is Ellie Beer, who represented Australia at the Tokyo Olympics in the Women's 400m and will do the same in the Solomon Islands.
19-year-old sprinter Calab Law has also been selected, the Queenslander building an impressive career with a bronze medal in the Men's 200m at the U20 World Athletics Championships last year already under his belt.

The 2023 edition of the Pacific Games will also mark a debut for Australian athletes in the judo, with eight men and women selected to take up the task.

“I’m thrilled to announce 28 athletes to represent Australia in Judo and Athletics at the Pacific Games, taking our selected team size to 53 of an expected 80-strong Australian team,” Chef de Mission for the Australian team, Kenny Wallace said in a statement.

“Each of the 28 athletes announced today has the opportunity to not only represent our country, but to contribute to and benefit from a positive multisport Australian team environment in Honiara.
“With international ranking points on the line, Solomons 2023 is an important high performance event for Australian athletes, as well as a fantastic opportunity to connect with our Pacific neighbours.

“Congratulations on your selection to the team. I look forward to seeing you represent your sport, coaches, family and supporters proudly at the Pacific Games."

Olympian Beer expressed immense excitement at the prospect of representing her country at the games, as she eyes a good run of results in the lead-up to next year's Paris Olympics.

“Being able to race in the green and gold again will feel honestly amazing,” Beer said.

“I always feel so privileged to represent my country and to do it in Solomon Islands alongside teammates - Winning!

“Honestly, I want to run super-fast in the Solomon Islands. My big goal is the Paris Olympics, wanting to relive my childhood dream once again and to do so I have to run some fast times. I’m hoping for a personal best at the Pacific Games, as well as having fun with teammates.”

More Australian athletes are expected to be announced prior to the start of the event, where more than 5000 athletes from 24 nations will descend on the Solomon Islands to compete across 24 sports.



Published 15 September 2023 1:45pm
Updated 15 September 2023 1:54pm
Source: SBS

