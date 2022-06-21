SBS Sport

Big weekend of sport action on SBS

Whether it is on the hardwood court, gymnastics mats or from the dirt track, SBS has it all with another big weekend of sport for your viewing pleasure.

SBS will air WNBA, motorsport and gymnastics this weekend
The action gets underway on Saturday afternoon with back-to-back gymnastics highlights from the Artistic World Challenge Cup in Osijek and Koper from 2:00pm (AEST) on SBS.

Motorsport enthusiasts will then get their fix on Sunday, when the ProMX Championship heads to Maitland for Round 5 LIVE from 12:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand.

A special episode from the Sportswoman series will follow at 4pm (AEST); focusing on the women who have competed in the Dakar Rally.

Later that night, SBS On Demand will have a replay of the Trampoline World Cup Series from Portugal, before the WNBA rounds out the action on Monday morning via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.
Sport on SBS this weekend


Saturday, June 25


Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup - Osijek Highlights

2:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)

On SBS


Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup - Koper Highlights

3:30pm - 4:30pm (AEST)

On SBS


Sunday, June 26


ProMX Championship: Round 5, Maitland

The premier motocross championship in Australia.

12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Sportswoman: The Dakar Rally

The women who successfully conquered the sand.

4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)

On SBS


Trampoline World Cup Series - Portugal


11:25pm - 4:00am (AEST)



Available as a replay via SBS On Demand



Monday, June 27


WNBA: Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky

The Lynx face the defending champions.

8:00am - 10:00am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Published 21 June 2022
By SBS Sport
Source: SBS