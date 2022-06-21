Big weekend of sport action on SBS

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.





The action gets underway on Saturday afternoon with back-to-back gymnastics highlights from the Artistic World Challenge Cup in Osijek and Koper from 2:00pm (AEST) on SBS .





Motorsport enthusiasts will then get their fix on Sunday, when the ProMX Championship heads to Maitland for Round 5 LIVE from 12:30pm (AEST) on SBS and SBS On Demand .





A special episode from the Sportswoman series will follow at 4pm (AEST); focusing on the women who have competed in the Dakar Rally.





Later that night, SBS On Demand will have a replay of the Trampoline World Cup Series from Portugal, before the WNBA rounds out the action on Monday morning via SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand.



Sport on SBS this weekend





Saturday, June 25







Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup - Osijek Highlights





2:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)





On SBS







Gymnastics: Artistic World Challenge Cup - Koper Highlights





3:30pm - 4:30pm (AEST)





On SBS







Sunday, June 26







ProMX Championship: Round 5, Maitland





The premier motocross championship in Australia.





12:30pm - 3:30pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Sportswoman: The Dakar Rally





The women who successfully conquered the sand.





4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)





On SBS







Trampoline World Cup Series - Portugal







11:25pm - 4:00am (AEST)









Available as a replay via SBS On Demand









Monday, June 27







WNBA: Minnesota Lynx v Chicago Sky





The Lynx face the defending champions.





8:00am - 10:00am (AEST)



