Cafu, Cahill headline legendary list of assistants for World Cup draw

Cafu and Cahill will be joined by six illustrious assistants for the draw, including World Cup winner Lothar Matthaus, Jay-Jay Okocha, Ali Daei, Bora Milutinovic, Rabah Madjer and Adel Ahmed Malallah.





Having won the silver medal at the World Youth Championship in 1981, Malallah again represents Qatar at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center, where the official groups will be decided.





READ MORE World Cup qualifying wrap - 32 countries confirmed as Socceroos overcome Peru to reach Qatar

Advertisement







Two-time Women’s World Cup winner Carli Lloyd, former England international Jermaine Jenas, and sports presenter Samantha Johnson will support the eight assistants in announcing the draw - something Lloyd labelled “a great honour”.





For Cafu, it’s the Brazil legend’s third time taking part in the draw, having also played in three successive World Cup finals from 1994 to 2002.





“I am getting used to this, but it still gives me goosebumps,” Cafu said.





“It is a sign that the World Cup is getting nearer. It is nearly 20 years since I became the last South American player to lift the World Cup and it is a memory I will always cherish.





“Playing at the World Cup, when your whole country comes to a standstill to watch the game, is incomparable.”





Tune in Saturday from 3am (AEDT) to watch the official 2022 FIFA World Cup draw LIVE, FREE and in HD on SBS and SBS On Demand .





READ MORE All you need to know for the FIFA World Cup draw LIVE on SBS







Assistants for World Cup draw

Adel Ahmed Malallah





Won the silver medal with Qatar at the World Youth Championship in 1981 and represented his nation at the 1984 Olympics.





Ali Daei





Held the record for the most goals scored in men’s international football until Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed his total of 109 goals in September 2021.





Bora Milutinovic





The only coach to have managed five different teams at five consecutive World Cups: Mexico (1986), Costa Rica (1990), USA (1994), Nigeria (1998) and China PR (2002).





Cafu





A Brazilian legend who won the World Cup twice after appearing in three successive finals from 1994 to 2002.





Jay-Jay Okocha





Helped Nigeria qualify for their first FIFA World Cup in 1994, before winning the Olympic gold medal two years later.





Lothar Matthaus





Captained West Germany to World Cup victory in 1990.





Rabah Madjer





Set Algeria on their way to one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in 1982, when he scored in their 2-1 win over West Germany.





Tim Cahill





Scored Australia’s first-ever goal at a World Cup in 2006 and went on to score four more over three more campaigns in 2010, 2014 and 2018.





READ MORE How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS





