Canada end 36-year World Cup wait

After failing to clinch a finals spot with a 1-0 away loss to Costa Rica on Friday, Canada returned home with renewed purpose and a chance to complete the job in front of a frenzied, red-clad flag-waving sold-out crowd of nearly 30,000 at BMO Field.





There would be no blown second opportunity as Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan netted in the first half and Junior Hoilett added another after the break, with Adrian Mariappa's own goal rounding out the scoring.





Canada will play at the World Cup for the first time since 1986 in Mexico, where they lost all three games and failed to score a goal.





With just one qualifying match remaining, Canada sit top of the CONCACAF standings on 28 points, three clear of regional powerhouses the United States and Mexico, who all but sealed qualification with wins.





Christian Pulisic scored his first international hat-trick as the USMNT hammered Panama 5-1 while Mexico edged hosts Honduras 1-0 courtesy of a second-half goal from Edson Alvarez.





The top three teams in the standings automatically earn spots in November's World Cup with the fourth-placed finisher facing an Oceania team in an intercontinental play-off for another berth.





Canada coach John Herdman became the first person ever to lead both a men's and women's team to a World Cup berth. He coached the Canadian women's team from 2011 to 2018.





The final qualifying fixture will take place on Thursday (AEDT), with the focus on the USMNT and Mexico who can officially secure their place.





Only a loss of six or more goals in the qualifying finale away to Costa Rica would prevent the Americans from an automatic berth.



