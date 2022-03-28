FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Canada end 36-year World Cup wait

Canada have ended a 36-year wait for FIFA World Cup qualification after booking their ticket to Qatar with a historic 4-0 win against Jamaica in Toronto.

WATCH every game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS.

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on 
SBS Sport Facebook 
and 
Twitter
.

After failing to clinch a finals spot with a 1-0 away loss to Costa Rica on Friday, Canada returned home with renewed purpose and a chance to complete the job in front of a frenzied, red-clad flag-waving sold-out crowd of nearly 30,000 at BMO Field.

Advertisement
There would be no blown second opportunity as Cyle Larin and Tajon Buchanan netted in the first half and Junior Hoilett added another after the break, with Adrian Mariappa's own goal rounding out the scoring.

Read More

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE, FREE and EXCLUSIVE on SBS



Canada will play at the World Cup for the first time since 1986 in Mexico, where they lost all three games and failed to score a goal.

With just one qualifying match remaining, Canada sit top of the CONCACAF standings on 28 points, three clear of regional powerhouses the United States and Mexico, who all but sealed qualification with wins.

Christian Pulisic scored his first international hat-trick as the USMNT hammered Panama 5-1 while Mexico edged hosts Honduras 1-0 courtesy of a second-half goal from Edson Alvarez.

The top three teams in the standings automatically earn spots in November's World Cup with the fourth-placed finisher facing an Oceania team in an intercontinental play-off for another berth.

Canada coach John Herdman became the first person ever to lead both a men's and women's team to a World Cup berth. He coached the Canadian women's team from 2011 to 2018.

Read More

Egypt's revenge headlines first leg matches of African World Cup qualifiers



The final qualifying fixture will take place on Thursday (AEDT), with the focus on the USMNT and Mexico who can officially secure their place.

Only a loss of six or more goals in the qualifying finale away to Costa Rica would prevent the Americans from an automatic berth.

Costa Rica won 2-1 at El Salvador to keep their slim hopes of finishing in the top three alive.

Share
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Have a story or comment? Contact Us
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
Watch the FIFA World Cup, Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Follow SBS Sport
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
2 min read
Published 29 March 2022 at 9:58am, updated 23 September 2022 at 11:23pm
Source: SBS The World Game

Recommended for you

The Socceroos' path to the 2022 FIFA World Cup explained

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Redmayne the hero as Socceroos beat Peru on penalties to reach FIFA World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Nail-biting AFCON final sets up blockbuster African World Cup qualifying rematch on SBS

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

FIFA announce Team Base Camps for qualified nations at World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

Socceroos ready if playoff comes down to shootout, says Arnold

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ

World Cup moment - Cruyff's famous turn in 1974

Some 'spoiled' Socceroos supporters think World Cup qualification is a given, says Cahill

Mascherano remembers 'incredible' opportunity to play in World Cup final

FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ