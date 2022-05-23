SBS Sport

Chinese Super League, Criterium du Dauphine headline busy weekend of sport on SBS

It is a massive weekend of sport on SBS with the opening round of the Chinese Super League and the start of the Criterium du Dauphine headlining the action on your screens this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Unfortunately due to coronavirus disruptions and restrictions in China, our opening round CSL coverage will not have Mandarin commentary, it will be available in English only. We apologise for any inconvenience and are working with the CSL to find a solution for upcoming games.
All good weekends start on Friday night, with the opening game of the 2022 Chinese Super League season starting at 9:30 pm (AEST) via SBS On Demand.

It is the appetiser for what is set to be a full slate of sport on Saturday, starting with live WNBA from 12 pm (AEST) via SBS VICELAND as league leaders Connecticut take on Phoenix.

Saturday's sport fix will also include more Chinese Super League action from 5pm (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand as Shanghai Port go up against Wuhan Yangtze.

Highlights from the Ultimate Bowls Championship at 2pm (AEST) and episode eight of the Sportswomen series (3pm) will both air on SBS to round out the full Saturday slate of sport.
An even busier Sunday will see back-to-back W Series action with replays of the rounds from Miami and Barcelona at 3pm (AEST) on SBS, followed by episode 11 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup preview show, Countdown to Qatar (4pm) also on the main channel.

The weekend aptly closes out with the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, with LIVE coverage on both SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand starting from 9:05pm (AEST).

Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, June 3
CSL Football: Shandong Taishan v Zhejiang
Reigning champions Shandong open the season against Zhejiang.
9:45pm - 12:00am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand in English only

Saturday, June 4
CSL Football: Shanghai Port v Wuhan Yangtze
Can title favourites Shanghai claim a winning start to the season?
5:15pm - 7:30pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS On Demand in English only

WNBA Basketball: Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury
Can the bottom of the table Mercury topple the high flying Connecticut?
12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Ultimate Bowls Championship Highlights
2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)
On SBS

Sportswoman: Episode 8 - Lucy Bronze
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
On SBS

Sunday, June 5
Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series: Italy
Available as a replay via SBS On Demand

Motorsport: W-Series - Miami
3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)
On SBS

Motorsport: W-Series - Barcelona
3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)
On SBS

Countdown to Qatar: Episode 11
4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)
On SBS

Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine 2022 - Stage 1
9:05pm – 11:35pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
