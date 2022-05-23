Chinese Super League, Criterium du Dauphine headline busy weekend of sport on SBS

For all the latest action and updates from the diverse range of SBS Sports, follow us on SBS Sport Facebook and Twitter.





Unfortunately due to coronavirus disruptions and restrictions in China, our opening round CSL coverage will not have Mandarin commentary, it will be available in English only. We apologise for any inconvenience and are working with the CSL to find a solution for upcoming games.



All good weekends start on Friday night, with the opening game of the 2022 Chinese Super League season starting at 9:30 pm (AEST) via SBS On Demand .





It is the appetiser for what is set to be a full slate of sport on Saturday, starting with live WNBA from 12 pm (AEST) via SBS VICELAND as league leaders Connecticut take on Phoenix.





Saturday's sport fix will also include more Chinese Super League action from 5pm (AEST) LIVE on SBS On Demand as Shanghai Port go up against Wuhan Yangtze.





Highlights from the Ultimate Bowls Championship at 2pm (AEST) and episode eight of the Sportswomen series (3pm) will both air on SBS to round out the full Saturday slate of sport.



An even busier Sunday will see back-to-back W Series action with replays of the rounds from Miami and Barcelona at 3pm (AEST) on SBS, followed by episode 11 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup preview show, Countdown to Qatar (4pm) also on the main channel.





The weekend aptly closes out with the opening stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, with LIVE coverage on both SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand starting from 9:05pm (AEST).



Sport on SBS this weekend

Friday, June 3



CSL Football: Shandong Taishan v Zhejiang



Reigning champions Shandong open the season against Zhejiang.



9:45pm - 12:00am (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in English only





Saturday, June 4



CSL Football: Shanghai Port v Wuhan Yangtze



Can title favourites Shanghai claim a winning start to the season?



5:15pm - 7:30pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS On Demand in English only





WNBA Basketball: Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury



Can the bottom of the table Mercury topple the high flying Connecticut?



12:00pm - 2:00pm (AEST)



LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand





Ultimate Bowls Championship Highlights



2:00pm - 3:00pm (AEST)



On SBS





Sportswoman: Episode 8 - Lucy Bronze



3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)



On SBS





Sunday, June 5



Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup Series: Italy



Available as a replay via SBS On Demand





Motorsport: W-Series - Miami



3:00pm - 3:30pm (AEST)



On SBS





Motorsport: W-Series - Barcelona



3:30pm - 4:00pm (AEST)



On SBS





Countdown to Qatar: Episode 11



4:00pm - 4:30pm (AEST)



On SBS





Cycling: Criterium du Dauphine 2022 - Stage 1



9:05pm – 11:35pm (AEST)

