ProMX and Ardennes classics lead incredible two-wheel weekend of action on SBS

The sport continues on SBS this weekend with LIVE coverage of motorised and human-powered two-wheel action, with the ProMX travelling to Wodonga and the road cycling calendar continuing with the first of the Ardennes Classics.

The action first begins on Saturday with a new episode from the Nutri-Grain Next Gen Series on SBS. The third and final round from the Under 19 series will decide which of the country’s next wave of surf sports starts will secure a place in the 2023/24 Nutri-Grain Series and a red Nutri-Grain Series lycra.

Then, it's a continuation of extended highlights from the ISU Figure Skating World Championships, featuring the action from Day 3, with the Women's Free Skate deciding the owner of the medal for the best female figure skater in the world for 2023.
Sunday's slate begins with LIVE motocross action on the dirt from 1pm to 4pm on SBS, with the ProMX riders congregating in Wodonga for Round 3 of competition.

SBS will then provide highlights from the men's edition of Paris-Roubaix, ahead of the women's and men's races from Amstel Gold as the Ardennes classics start in style in the Netherlands region of Limburg.

The women's race is LIVE and FREE at 10pm via SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND, with the men's LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand from 10:45pm to the expected finish just after 1am.

*All times in AEST
Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, April 15

Surf Life Saving: Nutri-Grain Next Gen Series

2pm - 3pm (AEST)

On SBS


Figure Skating: ISU World Championships, Japan Part 3

3pm - 4.30pm

On SBS

Sunday, April 16

Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 3, Wodonga

1pm - 4pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand


Cycling Highlights: 2023 Paris Roubaix, Men

4pm - 5pm (AEST)

On SBS


Cycling: Amstel Gold - Women

9pm - 10:40pm (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand


Cycling: Amstel Gold - Men

10:45pm - 1:20am (AEST)

LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand

Watch the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a España, Dakar Rally, World Athletics / ISU Championships (and more) via SBS On Demand – your free live streaming and catch-up service.
Watch nowOn Demand
Published 3 April 2023 2:00pm
