ProMX and Ardennes classics lead incredible two-wheel weekend of action on SBS

The action first begins on Saturday with a new episode from the Nutri-Grain Next Gen Series on SBS. The third and final round from the Under 19 series will decide which of the country’s next wave of surf sports starts will secure a place in the 2023/24 Nutri-Grain Series and a red Nutri-Grain Series lycra.





Then, it's a continuation of extended highlights from the ISU Figure Skating World Championships, featuring the action from Day 3, with the Women's Free Skate deciding the owner of the medal for the best female figure skater in the world for 2023.



READ MORE Spring Classics headline big month of sport on SBS this April

Sunday's slate begins with LIVE motocross action on the dirt from 1pm to 4pm on SBS, with the ProMX riders congregating in Wodonga for Round 3 of competition.





SBS will then provide highlights from the men's edition of Paris-Roubaix, ahead of the women's and men's races from Amstel Gold as the Ardennes classics start in style in the Netherlands region of Limburg.





The women's race is LIVE and FREE at 10pm via SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND, with the men's LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand from 10:45pm to the expected finish just after 1am.





*All times in AEST



READ MORE How to watch cycling on SBS

Sport on SBS this weekend

Saturday, April 15





Surf Life Saving: Nutri-Grain Next Gen Series





2pm - 3pm (AEST)





On SBS







Figure Skating: ISU World Championships, Japan Part 3





3pm - 4.30pm





On SBS





Sunday, April 16

Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 3, Wodonga





1pm - 4pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand







Cycling Highlights: 2023 Paris Roubaix, Men





4pm - 5pm (AEST)





On SBS







Cycling: Amstel Gold - Women





9pm - 10:40pm (AEST)





LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand







Cycling: Amstel Gold - Men





10:45pm - 1:20am (AEST)



