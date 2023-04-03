ProMX and Ardennes classics lead incredible two-wheel weekend of action on SBS

The action first begins on Saturday with a new episode from the Nutri-Grain Next Gen Series on SBS. The third and final round from the Under 19 series will decide which of the country’s next wave of surf sports starts will secure a place in the 2023/24 Nutri-Grain Series and a red Nutri-Grain Series lycra.
Then, it's a continuation of extended highlights from the ISU Figure Skating World Championships, featuring the action from Day 3, with the Women's Free Skate deciding the owner of the medal for the best female figure skater in the world for 2023.
Sunday's slate begins with LIVE motocross action on the dirt from 1pm to 4pm on SBS, with the ProMX riders congregating in Wodonga for Round 3 of competition.
SBS will then provide highlights from the men's edition of Paris-Roubaix, ahead of the women's and men's races from Amstel Gold as the Ardennes classics start in style in the Netherlands region of Limburg.
The women's race is LIVE and FREE at 10pm via SBS On Demand and SBS VICELAND, with the men's LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand from 10:45pm to the expected finish just after 1am.
*All times in AEST
Saturday, April 15
Surf Life Saving: Nutri-Grain Next Gen Series
2pm - 3pm (AEST)
On SBS
Figure Skating: ISU World Championships, Japan Part 3
3pm - 4.30pm
On SBS
Sunday, April 16
Motorsport: ProMX Championship - Round 3, Wodonga
1pm - 4pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS and SBS On Demand
Cycling Highlights: 2023 Paris Roubaix, Men
4pm - 5pm (AEST)
On SBS
Cycling: Amstel Gold - Women
9pm - 10:40pm (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand
Cycling: Amstel Gold - Men
10:45pm - 1:20am (AEST)
LIVE on SBS VICELAND and SBS On Demand